“Floods in Congo” Today : Deadly Floods in Congo Claim the Lives of at Least 176 People

176 People Killed in Flash Floods in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall have claimed the lives of at least 176 people in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to South Kivu governor Théo Ngwabidje Kasi. The floods destroyed buildings and forced aid workers to gather mud-clad corpses into piles. A local civil society member, Kasole Martin, reported that 227 bodies had been found. The rainfall caused rivers to overflow on Thursday, inundating the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi in Kalehe territory, South Kivu province. Survivors are now sleeping out in the open, and schools and hospitals have been swept away.

Floods and landslides are not uncommon in South Kivu, which shares a border with Rwanda. Heavy rains also triggered flooding and landslides in Rwanda this week, killing 130 people and destroying more than 5,000 homes. The last incident of a similar scale in Congo occurred in October 2014, when heavy rainfall destroyed over 700 homes. More than 130 people were reported missing at the time, according to the United Nations.

The scale of the disaster is overwhelming. On Friday, haggard-looking survivors stood outside a wooden shed in which Red Cross workers in blue scrubs placed bodies on top of each other. Many had lost clothing and were covered in dirt. The corrugated iron roofs of flattened houses jutted out from beneath thick layers of mud, photos showed. A doctor in Kalehe territory’s main hospital, Robert Masamba, said injured survivors had been streaming in since Thursday evening. “My team and I have not slept. We have received 56 patients, 80% of which have fractures,” he said.

The impact of the disaster has been felt across the region. Aid workers are struggling to reach affected areas due to the damage caused by the floods. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has deployed emergency teams to support local responders, but the scale of the operation is enormous. The IFRC is calling for $1.2m in funding to provide emergency assistance to 20,000 people affected by the floods.

The situation in eastern Congo is a stark reminder of the threat posed by extreme weather events. Climate change is causing more frequent and severe floods and droughts around the world, with the poorest and most vulnerable communities often the hardest hit. Governments and aid organisations must work together to build resilience and reduce the risk of disasters, while also providing emergency assistance to those affected. The people of eastern Congo need urgent support to recover from this devastating flood.

