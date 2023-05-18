Floods in Italy: Italy’s Worst Flooding in a Century Leaves 9 Dead and 20,000 Homeless

#ItalyFloods #FloodingInItaly #ItalianDisaster #NaturalDisasterItaly #ItalyEmergencyResponse

Older and disabled people trapped in homes as Italy experiences worst flooding in 100 years

Rescue efforts continued throughout the night in the northern Emilia-Romagna region of Italy as catastrophic flooding left many older and disabled people stranded in their homes. The disaster has claimed at least nine lives, with many still missing and an estimated 20,000 left homeless. The floods, caused by 23 rivers bursting their banks and 280 landslides, have engulfed 41 cities and towns. Among the dead were an elderly couple and an 80-year-old man who drowned in his cellar. Firefighters have carried out 2,000 rescue operations, including saving 40 elderly people from a care home.

Helicopters were used to rescue elderly people and their families who had sought refuge on rooftops, while volunteers carried others from their homes. One volunteer, Paolo Meoni, said: “We worked all night in the pouring rain. In some cases, we carried the elderly and disabled in our arms and brought them on a dinghy to rescuers, who in turn transported them to shelters.”

People clearing mud from a street in Cesena. Photograph: Alessandro Serranò/AFP/Getty Images

The floods have been compared to the 2012 earthquake that hit the region, with estimates suggesting the damage will run into billions of euros. Pierluigi Randi, the president of Ampro, the association of weather experts, said it was the worst flood to affect Italy in a century and warned that this was a consequence of the climate crisis. Before the floods, the area had been hit by drought, reducing the land’s capacity to absorb water.

What is happening in Italy?

Who has been affected by the flooding?

How many people have died?

What is being done to help?

Firefighters have carried out 2,000 rescue operations across the region and in parts of central Marche that were also affected by the floods. Volunteers described carrying people out of their homes. Stefano Bonaccini, the president of Emilia-Romagna, compared the devastation to the earthquake that hit the region in 2012 in which 28 people died. “We will rebuild everything as we did for the earthquake.”

What caused the flooding?

Before the latest floods, Emilia-Romagna and other areas of northern Italy were blighted by a drought that dried out land, reducing its capacity to absorb water. Six months’ worth of rain fell in two weeks. Pierluigi Randi, the president of Ampro, the association of weather experts, told La Repubblica it was the worst flood to affect Italy in a century. It followed flooding in Emilia-Romagna and parts of Marche in early May in which two people died.

