Flor Silvestre Death –Dead-Obituaries : Mexican actress and mother of Pepe Aguilar, Flor Silvestre has died at age 90.

Mexican actress and singer Flor Silvestre , 90, has passed away. A pioneer along her late husband, Antonio Aguilar, of Mexican Folk Equestrian shows with which they traveled the world. Our sincere condolences go to their children, among them, singer Pepe Aguilar.

Her voice, her beauty, everything. RIP my icon DESCANCE EN PAZ FLOR SILVESTRE Posted by Israel Diaz on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Tributes. The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased. luvthedodgers23 wrote

Dang, Flor Silvestre too. My mom use to always take us to watch Antonio Aguilar and his family perform with the rodeo shows. My condolences to the Aguilar Family. Rosa #LatinxLens wrote

Seriously?? Flor Silvestre too? Woman facepalming May she rest in peace. I’m not sure how much more I can handle, but knowing 2020 it certainly won’t hesitate to find out. (inhale, exhale….50x) Tired face. Rest in Peace Queen! #FlorSilvestre Mexican Icon who leaves behind a great legacy not just in music but family of artists! https://t.co/5lRZBV5wwe pic.twitter.com/W2I2AOA8Aw — Waltz (@numbertax2) November 25, 2020 Guillermina Jiménez Chabolla, mejor conocida como Flor Silvestre, fue una de las mujeres más importantes del cine de oro mexicano, al lado de quien fuera su esposo, el Charro de México, Antonio Aguilar https://t.co/i3xHfEsOov — El Heraldo de Chiapas (@ElHeraldodeChis) November 25, 2020 Otra voz se apaga, La Reina de la canción Mexicana, Flor Silvestre fallece a los 90 años de edad. Que en paz descanse, la intérprete de Cielo rojo. Nuestras condolencias a la familia Aguilar. pic.twitter.com/hwSJwoVJf2 — ZITL ENTERTAINMENT (@ZITLENTERTAINM1) November 25, 2020