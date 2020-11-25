Flor Silvestre Death -Dead-Obituaries : Mexican actress and mother of Pepe Aguilar, Flor Silvestre has died at age 90.

November 25, 2020
Flor Silvestre Death –Dead-Obituaries : Mexican actress and mother of Pepe Aguilar, Flor Silvestre has died at age 90.

We’re saddened to learn the news that the mother of Pepe Aguilar, Flor Silvestre has passed away at 90-years-old, according to a statement posted online on November 25.  2020.
Mexican actress and singer Flor Silvestre, 90, has passed away. A pioneer along her late husband, Antonio Aguilar, of Mexican Folk Equestrian shows with which they traveled the world. Our sincere condolences go to their children, among them, singer Pepe Aguilar.
The death, at the age of 90, of the great singer and actress Flor Silvestre, the Queen of Mexican Song, the great companion of Don Antonio Aguilar, is confirmed

Her voice, her beauty, everything. RIP my icon DESCANCE EN PAZ FLOR SILVESTRE

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

luvthedodgers23 wrote 
Dang, Flor Silvestre too. My mom use to always take us to watch Antonio Aguilar and his family perform with the rodeo shows. My condolences to the Aguilar Family.

Rosa #LatinxLens wrote 
Seriously?? Flor Silvestre too? Woman facepalming May she rest in peace. I’m not sure how much more I can handle, but knowing 2020 it certainly won’t hesitate to find out. (inhale, exhale….50x) Tired face.

 

 

