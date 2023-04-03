Flor Ynclino, Society Columnist, Dies at 89

Flor Ynclino, a columnist for Society, passed away at the age of 89.

Remembering Flor Ynclino, a Beloved Society Columnist

Flordeliza “Flor” S. Ynclino, a highly respected and beloved society columnist of The Freeman, passed away on April 2, 2023, at the age of 89. Her career as a society columnist spans over three decades, and her column “People Places” had been running since July 1981.

A Passionate Career in Writing

Flor Ynclino began her career as a teacher, later working as a medical secretary. However, her love and passion for writing led her to pursue a career as a society columnist. Her infectious charm and sociable demeanor made her an instant hit among her peers and readers alike. She was a prominent figure in Cebu Journalism and Journalists (CJJ) magazine and was noted for her brief stint with dyHP where she hosted the “Society on the Air” program.

Her first writing job was with the Southern Tribune under the late journalist Soban Singh. She also briefly wrote for the Southern Post magazine, owned by the late Sal Fernandez. The Freeman newspaper became her home for more than three decades, where she won many admirers for her column “People Places,” which was a reflection of her personality – warm, engaging, and filled with a deep appreciation for the people and places she covered.

A Reflection of Her Personality

Flor Ynclino’s popularity among readers was due to her ability to capture the essence of her subject in a warm and engaging manner. Her column provided readers with a glimpse of Cebu’s high society, cultural events, and the latest happenings in the city. She had a unique way of making her readers feel as if they were a part of the social events she reported on. Her writing was characterized by a deep appreciation and respect for the people and places she covered.

Her contribution to journalism didn’t go unnoticed, and she won numerous awards and recognition throughout her career. In 2010, the Cebu Journalism and Journalists (CJJ) magazine featured her profile, where she expressed her love and passion for her craft, saying, “I love the challenge to write about people who will be happy with my writing.”

As we remember Flor Ynclino, we honor her contribution to the field of journalism and the impact she had on the people she wrote about. Flor was a true gem, and her legacy lives on through her excellent writing.