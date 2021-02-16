Florence Birdwell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :@OKCU voice teacher Florence Birdwell has Died .
@OKCU voice teacher Florence Birdwell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
.@OKCU voice teacher Florence Birdwell, represented on Broadway by her students @KChenoweth and @KelliOHara, has passed away. https://t.co/boLczpOlxL
— BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) February 16, 2021
Tributes
The Oklahoma City University community today mourns the loss of one of its most iconic figures, legendary voice…
Posted by Wanda L. Bass School of Music – Oklahoma City University on Monday, February 15, 2021
Diane Kirsch Ball
Mrs. Birdwell was my teacher, my mentor and my friend. She taught me poise, determination, how to fail and how to succeed. I wouldn’t be who I am today without her guidance. Rest in peace, lovely lady.
David B. Hooten
So very saddened. She was amazing!!! God Bless You old friend .
Michael Decker
Florence Birdwell was a family friend throughout the lives of my sister, Melinda Decker Fitzgerald, and myself. She was a truly great person. Florence was a force of nature who will never be forgotten by those who were touched by her life. Peace to the Birdwell family during this time of loss.
Taylor Elizabeth Walker
So sad to lose such a legend. I loved seeing her in the halls of Wanda L. Bass School of Music. RIP Ms. Birdwell.
Peggy Givens
She lived here at Spanish-Cove where my husband and I have resided for over 10 yrs…
Allyson Shaw Crosby
(Reposted) The heavenly choir gained the most beautiful soul today. Florence Birdwell. Our “Bird Lady” of Oklahoma City University. I wish I had the words to describe what this precious teacher gave to me! She not only gave my voice wings in my college years, but she literally restored my voice after I had totally lost my confidence. She taught me about living through and inhabiting a song with honesty. How to find a lyricist’s meaning so I can tell the story that is embodied therein.
She taught me how to get out of my own way when performing and also when living day to day. Flo was gracious, but demanding. She was a force to be reckoned with and no one was beyond her ability to reach.
She was extraordinary and exquisite, and we who knew her will carry her light wherever we are! Thank you, Flo! Words just aren’t enough. I hope you know how much your memory and life lessons will always be cherished!.
