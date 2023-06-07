Florence Resident Mamoudou Diallo Found Deceased in Trotwood Lake – Obituary

Mamoudou Diallo Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mamoudou Diallo, a beloved member of the Florence community. Mamoudou was found deceased in Trotwood Lake on Tuesday morning.

Mamoudou was a hardworking and kind-hearted individual who touched the lives of many. He was known for his infectious smile and his willingness to help others. Mamoudou was a devoted husband and father, and his family meant everything to him.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, extended family, and friends. Mamoudou’s passing is a great loss to the community, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mamoudou’s family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

