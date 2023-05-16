Florida-based DJ Erick Morillo passes away | Obituary of DJ Erick Morillo

DJ Erick Morillo found dead in Florida

The music industry was shaken on September 1, 2020, with the news of the death of DJ Erick Morillo. The renowned DJ, music producer, and label owner was found dead in his Miami Beach home at the age of 49. The news of his sudden death left the music world in shock and mourning.

The career of Erick Morillo

Erick Morillo was born on March 26, 1971, in New York City. He started his music career in the 1990s, and soon became a popular DJ and producer in the house and techno music scene. He was best known for his 1993 hit song “I Like to Move It,” which became a worldwide success and has been featured in movies and commercials.

Morillo was also the founder of the record label Subliminal Records, which he started in 1997. The label became a major player in the dance music scene, releasing tracks from well-known artists such as Harry Romero, Shawnee Taylor, and DJ Sneak.

The cause of death

The cause of Erick Morillo’s death is still unknown, and an autopsy report is yet to be released. However, according to reports, Morillo was scheduled to appear in court on September 4, 2020, for a sexual assault case. He had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in December 2019, and the case was still ongoing at the time of his death.

The reaction from the music industry

The news of Erick Morillo’s death came as a shock to the music industry, with many artists and fans taking to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late DJ. DJ David Guetta tweeted, “Sad news today, we lost a legend of house music. RIP Erick Morillo.” DJ and producer Dubfire wrote, “Saddened to hear about the passing of my friend and fellow DJ/producer Erick Morillo. We had some great times together both in and out of the studio. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Many DJs and music producers also shared their memories of Morillo, highlighting his talent, creativity, and influence on the dance music scene. DJ Chuckie tweeted, “Erick Morillo was one of my biggest inspirations in my early days as a DJ. He was a true pioneer and will be missed by so many. Rest in peace, Erick.”

Conclusion

Erick Morillo’s death is a great loss to the music industry, and his contributions to the dance music scene will be remembered forever. He was a talented DJ, producer, and label owner who had a significant impact on the industry and inspired many artists and fans around the world.

While the cause of his death is still unknown, his legacy will live on through his music and the memories he created for those who knew him. Rest in peace, Erick Morillo.

