Florida Death Row Inmate Duane Owen Set to be Executed for 1984 Murders

Duane Owen, the death row inmate set to be executed for two separate killings in 1984. : “Duane Owen set to be executed for 1984 killings of Karen Slattery and Georgianna Worden”

Duane Owen, one of the longest-serving inmates on Florida’s death row, is set to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for the rape and murder of 14-year-old Karen Slattery and the rape and murder of 38-year-old Georgianna Worden in 1984. Owen also attacked two other women in Palm Beach County who survived. He is one of 293 people on Florida’s death row, and if the execution goes ahead, it will be the state’s fourth this year. Owen’s lawyers argued that he should not be executed due to insanity, but the state and U.S. Supreme Courts rejected their appeal. Despite Owen’s mental health issues, psychiatrists for the state testified that he is aware that he is being punished for his crimes. Owen’s mother died when he was 11, and his father committed suicide when he was 13. He also suffered physical and sexual abuse as a child.

News Source : The Associated Press

