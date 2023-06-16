“Florida executes Duane Owen for 1984 murders of Karen Slattery and Georgianna Worden”

Duane Owen, the convicted murderer and rapist, is the focus keyword including suspect’s name. : “Florida executes Duane Owen, convicted of murdering Karen Slattery and Georgianna Worden”

Duane Owen, who was convicted of the 1984 rape and murder of a 14-year-old babysitter and a single mother of two in separate attacks, was executed by lethal injection in Florida on Thursday. Family members of the victims were present during the execution, and Karen Slattery’s younger sister, Debbi Johnson, said that the family could now “close Karen’s book, put it on a shelf and move forward.” Owen declined to make a final statement before his death. He had been on death row since his convictions and had unsuccessfully appealed against his sentence on numerous occasions. Florida is one of 27 states where the death penalty remains in place.

