Duane Owen, convicted murderer and sexual assailant. : Florida executes Duane Owen for 1984 murders of two women

Florida executed Duane Owen, 62, on Thursday for the 1984 murders and sexual assaults of two women and despite a final plea of insanity. Owen was put to death by lethal injection at Florida State Prison with no issues. In one of the murders, Owen broke into a home in Boca Raton and killed a 38-year-old woman with a hammer before sexually assaulting her. Owen was separately convicted of the fatal stabbing and rape of a 14-year-old babysitter earlier the same year. Owen’s lawyers had argued that he was insane and should not be executed, but the Supreme Court rejected the petition, allowing the execution to go ahead. This marks the 13th person put to death in the US this year.

Read Full story : US Man Executed In Florida For Rapes, Murders In 1984 /

News Source : BarronsOnline

Capital punishment in Florida Criminal justice system in the US Death penalty in the United States Executions in the state of Florida Cold case murder investigations