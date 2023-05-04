Florida execution : Man Convicted of 1986 Stabbing Death of Woman Killed During Apartment Break-In Executed in Florida

Florida Man Executed for 1986 Murder

Darryl B. Barwick, a Florida man, was executed on Wednesday for the murder of Rebecca Wendt in her Panama City apartment in 1986. Barwick had broken into Wendt’s home and stabbed her 37 times after watching her sunbathing outside and following her back to her room.

Previous Conviction and Confession

Barwick had been released from prison for rape just three months before he committed the murder. In his confession, Barwick stated that he stabbed Wendt because he did not want to go back to prison. He had also attempted to sexually assault her, leaving evidence of semen on a blanket where her body was found.

Conviction and Death Sentence

Barwick was convicted of first-degree murder, armed burglary, attempted sexual battery, and armed robbery in November 1986. He was sentenced to death two months later based on the jury’s 9-3 recommendation. However, the Florida Supreme Court threw out the conviction in 1989 due to prosecutorial misconduct. Barwick was again convicted at his 1992 retrial, and the jury unanimously recommended the death penalty.

Final Appeal Denied

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Barwick’s final appeal for a stay of execution on the day of his scheduled lethal injection. Officials stated that no relatives of the victim were scheduled to witness the execution.

Gov. DeSantis’ Involvement

Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed Barwick’s death warrant last month. This execution was the third scheduled in Florida this year after a hiatus dating back to 2019. It was also the state’s 102nd execution since the reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976.

Conclusion

The execution of Darryl B. Barwick serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding justice and ensuring that those who commit heinous crimes are held accountable for their actions. While nothing can bring back the life of Rebecca Wendt, her killer has been brought to justice after years of legal proceedings.

