Florida foils escape plan of 78-year-old businessman, John Manchec, who fled to France after child pornography charges

John Manchec escape plan : Florida authorities foil jail escape plan by 78-year-old businessman John Manchec

A 78-year-old businessman who had fled to France following his 2014 arrest on child pornography charges before being arrested in another country and returned to the U.S. attempted an elaborate jail escape plan, which was foiled by authorities in Florida. John Manchec, who holds citizenship in both the United States and France, had befriended some of his employees and others in jail, and the plan was for them to take out the corrections staff while Manchec was out at a doctor’s visit. The plan also included having a plane, which Manchec owns, ready in nearby Fort Pierce for his escape. Manchec had used the code words “paint job” while talking about the plot with his employees on the jail phone. The plan was discovered before it could be set into motion, and Manchec remains in the Indian River County Jail on attempted escape charges, while four others were arrested and charged in the plot.

News Source : AP

