Florida fugitive arrested for 1984 murder of Cynthia Ruth Wood

Cynthia Ruth Wood (victim) : Florida fugitive arrested in California after 39 years for murder of Cynthia Ruth Wood

After nearly 40 years of eluding authorities, Donald Michael Santini, a Florida fugitive, was finally captured by California authorities for his involvement in the murder of Cynthia Ruth Wood in 1984. Wood’s body was found in a drainage ditch in Hillsborough County, Florida, and she had been strangled. Santini’s fingerprints were found on her body, and he was the last person seen leaving Wood’s residence. Before his arrest, Santini lived in California under an assumed name.

The arrest warrant revealed that Santini went by the aliases of Charles Michael Stevens, Donald Chapman, and John Trimble during his 39 years of hiding. Technology advancements helped detectives reopen the cold case, leading to Santini’s arrest. Santini awaits extradition to Florida after appearing in San Diego County Court on June 9.







According to police, Cynthia Ruth Wood was the last person seen leaving the 33-year-old’s residence in 1984. On June 9, 1984, police discovered her corpse. Hillsborough County Sherif\’s Office

News Source : Fox News

