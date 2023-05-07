“Florida gasoline tanker truck explosion” Today : Gasoline Tanker Truck Explosion in Florida Causes 1 Fatality and 1 Injury in Fiery Crash

Gasoline Tanker Truck Explodes Causing Fiery Crash in Florida: 1 Dead, 1 Injured

An Alabama man died in a fiery crash on US Route 41 in Florida when a vehicle rear-ended the gasoline tanker truck he was driving, according to authorities and local reports. The crash occurred on the southbound lanes of Route 41 near Bloomingdale Avenue in Hillsborough County around 2:43 a.m. on Saturday. The 2020 Kia Stinger, driven by a 23-year-old man, struck the back of the tanker, which immediately exploded before striking a utility pole. The KIA sedan veered off the roadway and flipped over following the impact. The 49-year-old driver of the tanker died in the crash, and the 23-year-old in the KIA suffered serious injuries.

News Source : Fox News

