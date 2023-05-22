Florida girl : Florida toddler dies in hot car; parents charged with neglect and drug possession

Florida parents charged with child neglect and drug possession after 2-year-old girl dies in hot car

The parents of a two-year-old girl in Florida have been charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia after their daughter died from being left in a hot car. The girl had fallen asleep in her car seat, and authorities believe that she was intentionally left in the car for 14 hours. The parents have been arrested and additional charges are expected. The child’s temperature was 107 degrees (42C) when she was found, and although the deputy immediately began CPR, the child was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. The four-year-old sibling has been placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

