“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis”: “Unveiling the Identity of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida”

Ron DeSantis: A Brief Biography

Early Life and Education

Ron DeSantis was born in Jacksonville, Florida and later moved to Dunedin in the Tampa Bay area with his family. He is the grandson of a steelworker and his mother worked as a nurse while his father installed Nielsen TV rating boxes for a living. DeSantis worked his way through college and graduated from Yale University, where he was the captain of the varsity baseball team.

Service in the Military

After graduating from Harvard Law School, DeSantis earned a commission in the U.S. Navy as a JAG officer. He served his first active duty assignment at naval station Mayport in northeast Florida, where he met his future wife, Casey Black. DeSantis volunteered for deployment in Iraq, where he served as an adviser to a U.S. Navy SEAL commander. After his return home, he proposed to Casey and they were married at Walt Disney World in September 2009.

Career in Politics

DeSantis retired from active duty and completed his first book, “Dreams From Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the Age of Obama” in 2011. He says it was the response he received from the book while touring the state that led him to run for Congress. DeSantis campaigned statewide with Casey by his side and was elected to Congress in 2012 as U.S. representative for Florida’s 6th district.

In 2018, DeSantis filed to run for governor to succeed term-limited Republican Rick Scott. He earned an endorsement from President Donald Trump to improve his name recognition and ten months later, DeSantis was sworn in as Florida’s youngest governor in a century.

Personal Life

DeSantis and his wife Casey have three children: Madison, Mason, and Mamie. He describes meeting Casey as “my life’s most fortuitous moment” and proposed to her after dating for a while. They were married at Walt Disney World in September 2009.

Conclusion

Ron DeSantis has had a diverse career, from serving in the military to publishing a book to being a congressman and finally, becoming the governor of Florida. He credits his blue-collar roots for his success and his wife Casey as his most fortuitous moment in life. As he continues his second term as governor, it will be interesting to see what other accomplishments he will achieve.

