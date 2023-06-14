Florida Highway Patrol Investigating Crash Involving Woman in Fort Myers

woman victim : Investigation underway after crash injures woman in Fort Myers

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that occurred in Fort Myers early Wednesday morning. The accident, which happened around 1:20 a.m., involved a woman who collided with a tree in the median. She was subsequently transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center for medical attention. Summerlin Road southbound had to be closed while the authorities conducted their investigation, but it has since been reopened. At present, no further details have been made available. Stay tuned to NBC2 for all the latest developments on this story.

News Source : NBC2 News

