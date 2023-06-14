Florida Home Shooting Leaves 2 Dead and 2 Injured Amid Domestic Dispute today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man, wearing a ski mask, caused a domestic disturbance in Lehigh Acres, Florida, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7 a.m. reporting the incident. The suspect, Yohani de Lazaro, arrived at the house and began fighting with a woman before firing shots. Another man restrained him, and the authorities were called. The sheriff did not release the names of the victims or the injured person, but confirmed that De Lazaro’s significant other lived at the house. Two children were unharmed. The shooting is believed to involve legal issues surrounding a domestic relationship. De Lazaro has not been charged, and it is unclear if he is in custody. The Associated Press owns the copyright to this article.

Florida shooting Domestic disturbance Gun violence Injuries Fatalities

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Florida home during domestic disturbance/