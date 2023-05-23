Florida Keys high school threat investigation today : Investigation Launched into Threat Made by High School Student in Florida Keys

Investigation Launched into Threat Made by High School Student in Florida Keys today 2023.

Police presence at a Florida high school was increased after a student made threatening statements. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concluded that there was no active threat after interviewing the pupil, who attends Coral Shores High School in the Upper Keys. However, a criminal investigation is ongoing. Sheriff Rick Ramsay said that the safety of children was his top priority and that his department had worked with the county’s State Attorney’s Office and the Miami-Dade County Police Department during the investigation.

Read Full story : Florida Keys high school student investigated following threat /

News Source : David Goodhue

Florida Keys high school threat investigation Student safety at Florida Keys schools Security measures in Florida Keys high schools School threat prevention in Florida Keys Response to school threats in Florida Keys schools