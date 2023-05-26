Florida man convicted of killing 11-year-old girl and babysitter recommended for death penalty by jury

Joseph Zieler : Man convicted of double murder of 11-year-old girl and babysitter faces death penalty recommendation by Florida jurors

A man named Joseph Zieler has been recommended for the death penalty by jurors in southwest Florida for the murder of an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter more than 30 years ago. The jury voted 10-2 in favor of execution after Zieler was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. The final decision on whether he will be executed or spend his life in prison will be made by a judge following a hearing on June 26. Zieler was linked to the cold-case murders through DNA while he was jailed on an unrelated assault charge in 2016. He made vulgar gestures and yelled at the jury during his trial. Previously, a unanimous jury recommendation was required for a convicted murderer to face the death penalty, but a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis requires only an 8-4 vote in favor of execution.

