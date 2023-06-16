Florida man Duane Owen executed for killing Karen Slattery and Georgianna Worden in 1984 attacks.

Duane Owen, suspect in the murder of Karen Slattery and Georgianna Worden, executed in Florida. : Florida man Duane Owen executed for raping and killing Karen Slattery and Georgianna Worden in 1984.

A man from Florida was put to death on Thursday for killing a 14-year-old babysitter and a 38-year-old mother of two in separate attacks in 1984. The attacks occurred while children were sleeping in the homes he targeted. Duane Owen, who was 23 at the time of the attacks and 62 when he was executed, was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. after a lethal injection at Florida State Prison. Owen declined to make a final statement, and the procedure began at 6:01 p.m. with his arms twitching and his breathing becoming heavier as the sedative took effect. Owen was sentenced to death for the rape and fatal stabbing of Karen Slattery, 14, and for the rape and deadly hammer attack two months later on Georgianna Worden, 38. Both killings occurred in Palm Beach County, where Owen also attacked two other women who survived. Several family members of the victims witnessed the execution.

News Source : WESH

