Florida Man Found Dead in Alameda County

The body of Vittorio Marianecci, a 57-year-old man from Florida, was found floating in the water near the Berkeley Marina in Alameda County on Monday. Marianecci had been reported missing by his family, who had not heard from him for days. He was last seen in Miami on April 26, and was expected to fly to Seattle the next day, but never arrived.

According to CBS Bay Area, Marianecci was considered “at-risk” due to statements he made that may have put him in danger. His ex-wife filed a missing person report with the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) on Monday morning after the family found out he had requested an Uber ride in San Francisco.

Wine Business reported that Marianecci’s family said he took an Uber ride to the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center on Friday afternoon. Police have said his last known whereabouts were in Marin County that day, but did not say where. Jocelyn Marianecci, his ex-wife, believes that Vittorio Marianecci walked across the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of Marianecci’s death. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Marianecci was a highly-regarded brand ambassador in the US for Italian wine producer Zenato, according to Wine Business. His death is a tragedy, and his family and friends are undoubtedly devastated by the news. It is important to remember that help is available for those experiencing a mental health crisis. Call the free 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing “988” 24 hours a day or text “HOME” to 741741 to reach a crisis counselor anytime.

The circumstances surrounding Marianecci’s death are unclear at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

