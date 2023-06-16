Florida man identified as John Doe after 40 years, Miami police investigating Ronald Gilchrist’s murder

Ronald Gilchrist : Miami-Dade police identify Ronald Gilchrist as John Doe found in 1980, now investigating his murder

In 1980, Ronald Gilchrist left his parent’s winter home in Clearwater to drive to Miami in his in-laws’ blue 1977 Ford LTD. He was supposed to spend a few days in South Florida before picking up his in-laws from Miami International Airport on November 3 and helping them move into their new condo in Marco Island. However, he never made it to the airport and was last seen bidding farewell to his parents in Clearwater. After decades of mystery, Miami-Dade detectives finally identified him on June 7, 2021, as a John Doe found in November 1980. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives sent photographs of Gilchrist from 1980, and the resemblance was uncanny, leading to a match. Gilchrist’s family speculated on his fate, with some believing he found a new life working at a marina in the Florida Keys, while others believed he was lured and brainwashed by a cult. His father believed he was drugged, robbed, and murdered by the hitchhiker they had met days prior. Miami-Dade police are now investigating his murder.

News Source : Grethel Aguila

