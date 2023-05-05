“Florida man killed in action” Today : Florida Man Killed in Action Honored with Funeral in Ukraine

Soldiers from the International Legion of Ukraine paid their respects to an American military veteran, Chris Campbell, who was killed in the struggle to prevent the eastern city of Bakhmut from falling into Russian hands. Campbell is one of at least nine Americans known to have been killed in fighting in Ukraine, along with two Canadian volunteers. The struggle for Bakhmut has been one of the bloodiest of the war and has been going on for more than eight months. Russia now has possession of most of the city, and it is believed to have cost thousands of lives, though neither side has said how many.

Campbell served with the International Legion of Ukraine, a unit of foreign volunteers with prior military experience formed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the funeral service at Kyiv’s St. Michael’s Cathedral, Ukrainian regular army troops bore his Ukrainian-flag-draped coffin while about three dozen members of the International Legion looked on. After folding the flag, they presented it to Ivanna Sanina, Campbell’s Ukrainian wife.

Sanina, herself a volunteer to provide aid to the frontline troops, said she had first met Campbell at an event for volunteers earlier in the war. She called him “the bravest man I’ve ever known” and said he told her he was there because “it is right.” She last saw him two days before his April 6 death in Kharkiv, when he had a short respite from the front lines. She said she could tell how hard the fighting in Bakhmut had been on him.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Funeral held in Ukraine for Florida man killed in action/