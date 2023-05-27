Florida man pleads not guilty to human smuggling charges in case of four migrants found dead near Canadian border

Steve Shand, the suspect in the human smuggling case involving four dead migrants near the Canadian border. : Florida man pleads not guilty in human smuggling case involving four dead migrants near Canadian border

A man from Florida, Steve Shand, who was charged with human smuggling after four migrants were found dead near the Canadian border, has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. Shand’s arraignment was held via video conference, and he entered the plea on Friday. He was arrested by federal authorities in January 2022 after the four bodies were discovered near Emerson, Manitoba. The individuals who died were a family of four, including an infant and a teenager, and were identified by surviving immigrants as being Indian nationals. Five other Indian nationals were found on foot in Minnesota, and two more were found in Shand’s van. Shand is accused of bringing two people into the country illegally and illegally transporting them once in the US. While his trial has been set for July 17, it is subject to change. Shand has not been charged in connection with the deaths of the migrants. Federal authorities have said that the case is believed to be linked to a larger smuggling operation along the Canadian border.

New Haven Register

