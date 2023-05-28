Florida man Steve Anthony Shand pleads not guilty to human smuggling charges in connection with migrant deaths near U.S.-Canada border

Steve Anthony Shand – human smuggling case at US-Canada border : Florida man pleads not guilty to human smuggling charges for transporting migrants near US-Canada border; no charges filed in connection to deaths of Jagdish Patel, Vaishaliben Patel, Vihangi Patel, and Dharmik Patel.

A man from Florida, Steve Anthony Shand, has pleaded not guilty to federal human smuggling charges after being arrested last year near the U.S.-Canada border with two migrants in a rented passenger van. The arrest took place on the morning of January 19, 2022, near the border, approximately seven miles northeast of St. Vincent, Minnesota. Shand was indicted on two counts of human smuggling, one for each person in the van. He entered his plea via a Zoom conference with U.S. Magistrate Judge Leo I. Brisbois on Friday. The bodies of four people believed to be migrants from western India were found nearby, about 40 feet from the border in Canada, hours after Shand’s arrest. They had become separated from a larger group of migrants crossing the border amid blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures.

News Source : Dennis Romero

