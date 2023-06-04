Florida Mango Upside Down Cupcake: Delightful Recipe from Florida: Prepare a Scrumptious Florida Mango Upside Down Cupcake!

Fresh from Florida Recipe: Florida Mango Upside Down Cupcake

If you’re a fan of cupcakes and mangoes, then you’ll love this delicious recipe for Florida mango upside down cupcakes by Fresh from Florida. These cupcakes are perfect for any occasion and are easy to make with the simple ingredients and steps provided below.

Ingredients

2 cups Florida mango, diced small

½ cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup whipped cream (store bought or homemade)

Fresh mint, for garnish (optional)

1 cake mix (store bought or homemade)

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375 degrees if using the homemade recipe (if using store bought, follow package instructions). Prepare cupcake batter using box mix or homemade recipe provided. Once the batter is prepared, place cupcake liners in the cupcake pan and set aside. In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the brown sugar, butter, vanilla, and mix until smooth. Add the diced mangos and stir to combine. Remove from heat and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes. Once cool, add a tablespoon of mango mixture to each cupcake liner. Using an ice cream scoop, evenly divide the batter into the liners (about ⅔ full) do not overfill. Bake for about 16-18 minutes (if using the scratch made recipe) or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted. Set aside to cool completely. Top with whipped cream and mint sprig, if desired.

These Florida mango upside down cupcakes are a perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess, and the whipped cream on top adds a creamy texture. The fresh mint garnish adds a touch of freshness to the cupcakes, making them not only delicious but visually appealing as well.

Mangos are a staple fruit in Florida, and they are a great source of vitamins A and C, which are important for eye health and immune function. They also contain antioxidants that help protect against cellular damage and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Using fresh Florida mangos in this recipe not only adds a burst of flavor but also provides many health benefits. When buying mangos, look for those that are firm and have a sweet aroma. You can also use frozen mangos if fresh ones are not available, but make sure to thaw them first before using them in the recipe.

In conclusion, this Florida mango upside down cupcake recipe is a must-try for all cupcake and mango lovers. It’s easy to make and uses simple ingredients that you can find in your local grocery store. So, go ahead and give this recipe a try and experience the deliciousness of Florida mangos in every bite!

News Source : Space Coast Daily

Source Link :Fresh From Florida Recipe: Make a Great Dish of Florida Mango Upside Down Cupcake – Delicious!/