Florida Mother, Ajike Owens, Fatally Shot During Neighborhood Dispute Over Children’s Play

Ajike Owens Obituary: Florida Mother Fatally Shot in Neighborhood Dispute Over Children Playing

Ajike Owens, a 33-year-old mother of two, was tragically killed on February 23, 2021, after a dispute with her neighbor escalated into gunfire. The incident occurred in the neighborhood of Abbey Trace in Orlando, Florida.

According to reports, the altercation began when Owens’ children were playing outside and accidentally kicked a ball into the neighbor’s yard. The neighbor, identified as Betty Jo Soto, allegedly became enraged and began shouting at the children. Owens intervened and a heated argument ensued.

The argument reportedly continued the next day, with Soto brandishing a gun and threatening Owens. The situation quickly turned violent, and Soto opened fire, fatally shooting Owens.

Owens was a beloved member of her community and had a passion for helping others. She worked as a nurse and was studying to become a nurse practitioner. Her family and friends remember her as a devoted mother and a kind and compassionate person.

The tragic incident has left Owens’ family and community in shock and mourning. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support her children and help cover funeral expenses.

The senseless violence that led to Ajike Owens’ death serves as a reminder of the importance of conflict resolution and the devastating consequences that can result from disputes escalating out of control. May she rest in peace.

