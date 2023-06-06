Ajike Owens : Florida mother fatally shot in feud over playing children

A mother of four in Florida was fatally shot through a neighbor’s door after a 2 1/2-year feud over children playing, according to officials. Ajike Owens was found with gunshot wounds after deputies responded to a trespassing call in Ocala on Friday night. Owens later died in hospital. Law enforcement officials have responded to at least six incidents related to the feud since January 2021, but no arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office is working with the State Attorney’s Office and investigating possible self-defense claims before any criminal charges can be made. Florida’s “stand your ground” law means that an arrest can only be made if it can be proven that the shooter did not act in self-defense. Owens’ family’s civil rights attorney, Benjamin Crump, claims that the shooter had been yelling racial slurs at the children before the confrontation with their mother, but the sheriff’s office has not confirmed this.

Read Full story : Mother fatally shot by neighbor after yearslong feud over playing children, sheriff says /

News Source : CT Insider

Children’s Play Conflict Neighborhood Feud Tragedy Fatal Shooting over Child’s Play Community Dispute Turned Violent Sheriff Investigates Child Play Dispute