Florida parents left their 2-year-old daughter in a car for 15 hours in 80-degree heat before she died, according to police. : Florida parents arrested after leaving 2-year-old in hot car for 15 hours, resulting in her death

Parents arrested after leaving 2-year-old in hot car for 15 hours, resulting in her death

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 2-year-old girl was left in a car for 15 hours in 80-degree heat by her parents, who are from Florida. The couple’s other child, a 4-year-old, was also left in the car but managed to escape and is under the care of child protective services. The girl’s body temperature was 107 degrees, and she died as a result. The mother, Kathreen Adams, called 911, but the dispatcher could not get much information as she was screaming and upset. The father, Christopher McLean, was uncooperative when police tried to interview him. It was later discovered that the parents had left the children in the car while they were in their home. Adams initially claimed to have found her baby unresponsive inside the house, but later admitted that she had forgotten about her sleeping children and left them in the car. The police found packages of meth and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, in the parents’ home and car. Adams and McLean were arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Further charges are expected after the autopsy. According to Kids and Car Safety, this is the fourth child to die in a hot car in 2023. The other three deaths occurred in Atmore, Alabama, on February 27th, Port St. Lucie, Florida, on March 6th, and Spring Valley, New York, on May 9th.

Read Full story : Florida parents face charges for death of toddler who spent 15 hours in hot car: police /

News Source : Fox News

1. Hot car death

2. Florida toddler tragedy

3. Parental negligence

4. Child safety in vehicles

5. Legal consequences of leaving children in hot cars