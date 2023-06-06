Florida Peanut Butter Chocolate Truffles: Impress Your Taste Buds with this Amazing Florida Peanut Butter Chocolate Truffles Recipe

Indulge in Florida Peanut Butter Chocolate Truffles for Dessert

If you have a sweet tooth and are always on the lookout for easy dessert recipes, then you must try making Florida peanut butter chocolate truffles. These truffles are a perfect combination of creamy peanut butter and rich chocolate that will melt in your mouth and leave you craving for more. They are easy to make and require only a few ingredients that you can easily find in your pantry.

Ingredients

6 ounces Florida peanut brittle, finely crushed

1/2 cup heavy cream

4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

4 ounces dark chocolate chips

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Preparation

In a small saucepot over medium heat, bring heavy cream to a simmer. Remove from heat and pour into a bowl with the chocolate chips. Tightly cover with plastic wrap for 10 minutes to melt the chocolate. Uncover and add the vanilla, stirring until completely smooth. Place the mixture in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours in order to set. Using an ice cream scoop or small spoon, scoop out small amounts of chocolate and roll into balls (disposable latex gloves are helpful during this step). Next, roll the truffles into the crushed peanut brittle (or coating of your choice). Place the truffles onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and chill to set. Serve the truffles at room temperature. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

These truffles can be rolled in additional items such as crushed cookies, flaked coconut, or cocoa powder to add extra flavor and texture to your dessert. You can also experiment with different coatings to find your favorite combination.

Florida peanut butter chocolate truffles are perfect for any occasion, whether you want to treat yourself or impress your guests. They are rich, decadent, and easy to make, and you can customize them to your liking. You can also make a batch in advance and keep them in the refrigerator for a quick and delicious dessert anytime.

So, what are you waiting for? Indulge in these delicious Florida peanut butter chocolate truffles and satisfy your sweet cravings. Your taste buds will thank you for it!

Fresh from Florida recipes Peanut butter chocolate truffles Florida cuisine Florida agricultural products Local ingredients in cooking

News Source : Space Coast Daily

Source Link :FRESH FROM FLORIDA RECIPE: Make Delicious Florida Peanut Butter Chocolate Truffles – WOW!/