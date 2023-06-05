“Florida seaweed”: Florida’s Seaweed Situation: Location and Severity

Sargassum Expected to Increase in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico in June

The May report from the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Laboratory’s College of Marine Science has predicted that substantial sargassum will be seen in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico in June. This news is not surprising for beachgoers who have already seen the smelly seaweed on Florida’s beaches from Pensacola to Brevard County. Additionally, the sargassum is unwelcome news, as it can produce a strong odor and cause skin irritation.

The satellite-based Sargassum Watch System maintained by the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Laboratory’s College of Marine Science has reported that the amount of sargassum in the Great Atlantic Sagassum Belt decreased by 15 percent in May as compared to April. This decrease is unprecedented for this time of year since the Sargassum Belt’s monitoring began in 2011.

However, the amount of sargassum in the Central West Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico increased slightly in May. While the quantities of sargassum in the Caribbean Sea decreased slightly, most sargassum was observed around the Lesser Antilles and along the southern coasts of Hispanola, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and the Mexican Caribbean coast. Sargassum clumps were also observed continuously along the Loop Current into the Straits of Florida.

The Loop Current is an area of warm water that flows up from the Caribbean, past the Yucatan Peninsula, and into the Gulf of Mexico. It is also known as the Florida current as it flows through the Florida Strait, into the Gulf Stream, and then up the eastern coast of the United States, according to NOAA.

The University of South Florida researchers predict that sargassum amounts in the Gulf of Mexico will decrease in June, which should be good news for the residents along the Florida Keys and the east coast of Florida. However, it is difficult to predict whether sargassum quantity in individual regions will increase or decrease in the coming months.

Beachgoers around the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico can expect sargassum to continue coming onshore this month. Although it is difficult to predict exact timing and location for individual beaching events, researchers are predicting that sargassum amounts in July are likely to start decreasing from what is expected in June.

Sargassum is a brown seaweed that floats in the ocean and currently is washing up on many Florida beaches in large amounts. On land, sargassum begins to rot and produces hydrogen sulfide and ammonia, which can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat. If you have asthma or other breathing illnesses, you will be more sensitive to hydrogen sulfide, and you may have trouble breathing after inhaling it, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Tiny organisms that live in seaweed, such as jellyfish larvae, may cause skin irritation if you come into contact with them. The Florida Department of Health has warned that the seaweed could contain large amounts of heavy metals such as arsenic and cadmium, so cooking or eating the seaweed is not recommended.

In conclusion, beachgoers should be cautious when encountering sargassum on the beaches, and local authorities should take appropriate measures to dispose of the seaweed safely. The University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Laboratory’s College of Marine Science will continue to monitor the sargassum levels and provide updates to the public.

