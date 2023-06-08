Florida Woman Peggy Hinkle Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Shooting and Barricading Herself Inside Home

Peggy Hinkle : Sarasota Woman Peggy Hinkle Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Shooting and Barricading Herself Inside Home

A 53-year-old woman named Peggy Hinkle has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after shooting a man and then barricading herself inside a home in Sarasota County. Two men noticed Hinkle’s car parked in a garage at a residence on Sylvan Drive. When Hinkle confronted the men with a handgun and attempted to shoot one of them, the gun did not go off. The men were able to take the gun away from Hinkle and flee the house. Hinkle followed them in her car and crashed into their vehicle in a parking lot, where she shot at them, hitting one man in the head. The other man drove away, and Hinkle returned home, where she barricaded herself inside and made threats to harm herself and others. When police arrived, they negotiated with Hinkle, and the two men arrived at the police department headquarters in a damaged car. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hinkle surrendered peacefully and is currently being held without bond.

Read Full story : SPD charges woman after shooting man, barricading herself inside home /

News Source : ABC Action News Tampa Bay (WFTS)

SPD charges Shooting incident Woman arrested Barricaded standoff Criminal charges