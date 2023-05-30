Florida’s oldest cold case victim identified as Sylvia June Atherton

Sylvia June Atherton : “St. Petersburg’s oldest cold case victim identified as Sylvia June Atherton”

Officials announced on Tuesday that Sylvia June Atherton, who was found dead inside a black steamer trunk in a wooded area behind a restaurant in St. Petersburg, Florida over 53 years ago, has finally been identified. The victim’s body was found wrapped in a plastic bag with visible head injuries and had been strangled with a man’s “Western-style Bolo tie.” Despite multiple attempts to identify the victim using teeth and bone samples, her identity remained unknown until this year when a DNA profile was obtained from a sample of her hair and skin. Atherton, a mother of five from Tucson, Arizona, was 41 at the time of her death. Her children provided DNA samples to confirm her identity. The case remains unsolved, and the St. Petersburg Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : CBSNews

