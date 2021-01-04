Floyd Little Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Floyd Little, college and professional football Hall of Famer has Died .

Floyd Little, college and professional football Hall of Famer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

(GSN) Floyd Little, college and professional football Hall of Famer, has died after “nearly a year of confronting, even battling cancer,” his son Marc Little said in a statement Saturday. https://t.co/SqAinZCdpH pic.twitter.com/JLkNeMr2mf — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) January 4, 2021

HJ (Hank) Ellison @hjtherealj (GSN) Floyd Little, college and professional football Hall of Famer, has died after “nearly a year of confronting, even battling cancer,” his son Marc Little said in a statement Saturday. http://gospel-spotlight.com