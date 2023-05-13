Floyd Mayweather Assistant Passed Away : Floyd Mayweather’s Assistant Passes Away: A Tragic Loss for the Boxing World

The Boxing World Suffers a Tragic Loss as Floyd Mayweather’s Assistant Passes Away

The Boxing World Mourns the Loss of Legend Roger Mayweather

The boxing world is in mourning after the tragic loss of Roger Mayweather, the former world champion and uncle of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Roger passed away on March 17, 2020, at the age of 58 after a long battle with diabetes.

A True Legend of the Sport

Roger Mayweather was a two-weight world champion in the 1980s and 1990s, winning titles at super featherweight and light welterweight. He was best known for his devastating punching power and his technical skills in the ring. However, he was also a respected trainer and mentor to many young boxers, including his nephew Floyd Mayweather.

A Pivotal Role in Floyd\’s Career

Floyd Mayweather, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, was particularly close to his uncle Roger. Roger played a pivotal role in Floyd’s boxing career, serving as his trainer and mentor for many years. He was also a key member of Floyd’s team, helping him to prepare for some of the biggest fights of his career.

A Legacy that Will Live On

Floyd Mayweather paid tribute to his uncle on social media, describing him as a “great champion, trainer, and mentor” who will be sorely missed. He also posted a series of photos and videos of himself and Roger, showing the close bond they shared both inside and outside the ring.

The boxing world also shared their grief over the loss of Roger Mayweather. Many former boxers and trainers paid tribute to him on social media, describing him as a true legend of the sport. They praised his skills as a boxer and his dedication to training and mentoring young fighters.

Roger Mayweather’s death is a tragic loss for the boxing world. He was not only a great champion and trainer, but also a mentor and role model to many young boxers. His legacy will live on in the many fighters he trained and mentored throughout his career.

A Reminder of the Importance of Health

It is also a reminder of the importance of taking care of our health. Roger Mayweather suffered from diabetes, a chronic disease that affects millions of people around the world. His death is a sobering reminder of the need to take diabetes and other chronic illnesses seriously and to take steps to manage them effectively.

In Conclusion

The boxing world has lost a true legend with the passing of Roger Mayweather. He will be remembered not only for his skills as a boxer and trainer but also for his dedication to mentoring young fighters. His legacy will live on in the many young boxers he trained and mentored throughout his career. May he rest in peace.

