flu medication for boxers: Boxer Administers Flu Medication to New Opponent Following Cancellation of Previous Fight

Terri Harper, the WBA 154 lbs champion, was originally set to defend her title on the undercard of the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron fight. However, her opponent, Cecilia Brækhus, caught the flu, and the fight had to be cancelled. Undeterred, Harper quickly found a new opponent, Ivana Habazin, and offered her some precautionary medication during the weigh-in.

Habazin is a former welterweight champion and has already challenged for the 154 lbs title twice. She is perhaps best known for her fight against Claressa Shields, where she went the distance but ultimately lost after ten rounds. Fans are now eager to see how she will fare against Harper.

After the disappointment of the cancelled fight with Brækhus, Harper is taking no chances. She offered Habazin some Lemsip, a popular remedy for colds and the flu, as a precautionary measure. Habazin took the medication with a smile, and even Eddie Hearn, who was handing back the belt to Harper, was amused by the exchange.

Harper later tweeted some pictures of the weigh-in, along with the caption “just in case” and the hashtag “Weigh in 2.0,” a playful nod to the cancelled fight with Brækhus.

Despite the lightheartedness of the weigh-in exchange, the upcoming fight between Harper and Habazin is expected to be a thrilling one. This will be Harper’s first defense of her WBA junior middleweight title, and fans are eager to see if she can retain her belt against a tough opponent like Habazin.

The fight will take place on the undercard of the Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara rematch, one of the most eagerly anticipated fights of the year. With so much excitement surrounding the entire event, there’s no doubt that Harper vs. Habazin will be a must-watch for boxing fans everywhere.

Who will emerge victorious in this exciting matchup? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure – Harper and Habazin are both talented fighters who will leave it all in the ring.

News Source : EssentiallySports

Source Link :Boxer Gives Flu Medication to Her New Opponent Days After Her Previous Fight Fell Apart/