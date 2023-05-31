“Fluid Art Painting Tutorial”: Is This My Best Yet? A Fluid Art Painting Tutorial of a Shimmering Light Above Earth.

Shimmering LIGHT above Earth! My BEST yet? Fluid Art Painting Tutorial

Fluid art painting is a popular form of abstract art that is gaining momentum all around the world. It is a form of art that is characterized by its free-flowing nature, which makes it possible for artists to create stunning and unique pieces of art that are full of life, color, and vibrancy. In this tutorial, we will explore the process of creating a shimmering light above the earth using fluid art painting techniques.

Materials Needed

Before we start, let us gather the materials that we will need:

Canvas

Acrylic paint (white, blue, green, yellow)

Paintbrush

Cups

Stirring sticks

Water

Silicone oil

Heat gun or hairdryer

Step 1: Preparing the Canvas

The first step in creating a fluid art painting is preparing the canvas. You can choose any size of canvas that you prefer, but for this tutorial, we will be using a 12×12 inch canvas. Start by laying the canvas flat on a table or any other surface that is easy to work on.

Step 2: Mixing the Paint

Next, we will mix our paint. We will use four colors for this painting: white, blue, green, and yellow. Take four cups and pour some white paint into each cup. Add a small amount of blue paint to the first cup, green paint to the second cup, and yellow paint to the third cup. Leave the fourth cup with only white paint.

Step 3: Adding Silicone Oil

Now, we will add silicone oil to each cup. Silicone oil is a type of oil that is known for creating cells in fluid art paintings. Add a few drops of silicone oil to each cup, except for the cup with only white paint.

Step 4: Pouring the Paint

Once the paint is mixed, it is time to pour it onto the canvas. Start by pouring the cup with only white paint onto the canvas in the center. Then, pour the cup with blue paint slowly around the white paint. Follow this by pouring the green paint around the blue paint and finally, pour the yellow paint around the green paint.

Step 5: Creating the Shimmering Light

Now, we will create the shimmering light above the earth. Take the cup with only white paint and add a few drops of silicone oil to it. Stir the paint and then pour it onto the canvas in the center of the other colors.

Step 6: Spreading the Paint

To spread the paint and create the desired effect, you can use a heat gun or a hairdryer. Hold the heat gun or hairdryer a few inches above the paint and move it around to spread the paint and create cells. Continue doing this until you achieve the desired effect.

Step 7: Letting the Painting Dry

Once you are satisfied with the painting, allow it to dry completely. This can take anywhere from 24 to 48 hours, depending on the thickness of the paint.

Step 8: Finishing Touches

Once the painting is dry, you can add any finishing touches that you like. You can add some glitter or metallic paint to create a sparkling effect. You can also add some texture by using a palette knife or a brush to create some lines or patterns.

Conclusion

Fluid art painting is a fun and creative way to express your artistic side. With just a few materials and some creativity, you can create beautiful and unique paintings that are sure to impress. This tutorial shows you how to create a shimmering light above the earth using fluid art painting techniques. So, grab your materials and get ready to unleash your creativity!

Source Link :Shimmering LIGHT above Earth! My BEST yet? Fluid Art Painting Tutorial/

