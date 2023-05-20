“flushed down Bay Area toilets”: Improved Treatment of Wastewater from Bay Area Toilets Can Alleviate California’s Long-Lasting Water Shortage

The Alarming Growth of Algal Blooms in California’s Waterways

Algal blooms have been multiplying at an alarming rate in California’s waterways, killing fish and aquatic plants and leaving behind toxic, putrid colors. These blooms thrive on nutrient-laden warm water, and they suck the oxygen out of the water, starving fish and other aquatic plants of life-giving oxygen. The blooms have been documented in various parts of the state, including the Delta and San Francisco Bay, leaving calling cards of different shades of putrid colors.

During the recent drought, there was a push to increase fresh water releases from dangerously low reservoirs to help flush the algal blooms from both the Delta and the Bay. This solution was seen as a way to flush the waterways and send the algal blooms into the ocean, where it would be killed in the cooler water. However, this solution was not without its critics, who argued that more water would exacerbate the problem.

Water management is a complex issue in California, with close to a dozen state-level agencies addressing interrelated water issues. The state’s geography, with the vast amount of Pacific Ocean-generated storm systems hitting the land in the continental United States, makes it a unique challenge. The storm systems pass over the Coastal Ranges before crossing over the 450-mile bowl known as the Great Central Valley, and then slam into the towering crest of the Sierra.

Climate change in California is a different animal, with periods of drought for 900 plus years punctuated by “record” precipitation. The state’s infrastructure of massive reservoirs, countless smaller dams, aqueducts and canals, massive pumps, and deep injection into aquifers, has transformed the Central Valley into the richest agricultural region ever known to man. Environmental protections have improved significantly, addressing the damage man’s water engineering has done while improving on what Mother Nature has in place.

One of the primary contributors to Bay Area algal blooms is wastewater treatment plants dumping nutrient-laden water into the bay. Upgrading wastewater treatment plants around the bay would eliminate nutrient pollution. However, cities that are already taking water supplies from water basins hundreds of miles away continue to dump problematic treated water back into the bay, requiring even more water captured behind reservoirs hundreds of miles away to be released during the warm months of the non-rainy season to flush out toxic algal growth.

California needs a cohesive and holistic approach to water needs. The issue of the water treatment process dispensing nutrient-laden water into waterways has been an issue for years. Cities like Manteca and Lathrop have been tasked by the state to address those concerns. Robbing the Delta of water from the Sacramento River that now flows through the Delta before reaching the Clifton Court Forebay of the California Aqueduct northwest of Tracy by diverting it into a tunnel would exacerbate the Delta’s toxic algal bloom problem.

In conclusion, algal blooms are multiplying faster than rumors posted on social media, and it is alarming. California needs to develop and implement a cohesive and holistic approach to water needs. Upgrading wastewater treatment plants around the bay would eliminate nutrient pollution and reduce the need to release more water during the non-rainy season. The state needs to consider all the interrelated water issues and develop a strategy that would benefit the state’s ecology, economy, and communities.

News Source : DENNIS WYATT

Source Link :Better treatment for what is flushed down Bay Area toilets can help ease California’s perennial water crisis/