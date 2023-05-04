Flutter Entertainment. : Flutter Entertainment’s performance falls behind market expectations on Thursday

Flutter Entertainment PLC Shares Slide 1.41% to £153.80

Flutter Entertainment PLC shares experienced a 1.41% drop to £153.80 on Thursday, marking a dismal trading session for the stock market overall. The FTSE 100 Index also fell, dropping 1.10% to 7,702.64.

Despite this drop, Flutter Entertainment PLC closed at £14.52 short of its 52-week high of £168.32, which it reached on April 11.

Low Trading Volume for Flutter Entertainment PLC

Trading volume for Flutter Entertainment PLC was 247,961, which was 374,719 below its 50-day average of 622,680.

Despite the drop in Flutter Entertainment PLC shares, the company remains close to its 52-week high and may rebound in the future. The low trading volume suggests that investors may be waiting for more information before making any major moves.

