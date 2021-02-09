Fly Tatted Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tattoo Artist Elijah Muhammad-Bey a.k.a Fly Tatted of black ink chicago has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021

Fly Tatted has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

Update from family of Elijah Muhammad-Bey
I knew my homie ain’t do that to hisself that story didn’t sound right at all…

Posted by Brit Brit Jarrett on Monday, February 8, 2021

 

Black Ink Crew @BlackInkCrew We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fly Tatted today. We’ll always be grateful he was a part of our #BlackInkCHI family. Rest in peace.

 

Tributes 

———————— –
LilChris Got Dreadz
Rest In Peace Elijah Muhammad-Bey 🕊 I always looked up to u in the tattoo industry. I remember when you did my first couple of tattoos in the crib. I’ve seen you grow since football days at Garfield Park. You inspire me to tattoo. I wish we could’ve collaborated in the Tattoo industry bro. Why you take your Life away bro? Gone Too Soon bro. Fly High EBay
P.S Depression is real. Please get help if Needed or find sum that makes you happy. Mental Illness is an ongoing battle. I personally fought Depression Nd fight on a daily basis.Tattooing became my peace, my happy place. This my lil testimony
#Flytatted
#suicideAwareness

SAD TO HEAR ABOUT THE PASSING OF MY HIGH SCHOOL HOMIE

Elijah Muhammad-Bey

BEFORE HE EVEN GOT FAMOUS ON BLACK INK HE DID TWO OF MY TATTOOS THT I LOVE THE MOST. I JUST WROTE A STATUS YESTERDAY SAYING “YOU NEVER KNO THE BATTLES THT SOMEONE IS FIGHTING SO DONT JUDGE THEM”. I WISH U CUD HAVE TLKED TO SOMEBODY TO CHANGE YOUR MIND ABOUT YOUR DECISION, YOU WERE DEFINITELY A REAL ONE. REST IN PEACE E-BEY OR FLY TATTED AS THEY CALLED YOU

❤️🙏🏼😢 #SuicideIsReal #DepressionIsReal

May be an image of 1 person and text that says'JUST DOIT P.U.R.E.'
