Fly Tatted Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tattoo Artist Elijah Muhammad-Bey a.k.a Fly Tatted of black ink chicago has Died.

Fly Tatted has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

Update from family of Elijah Muhammad-Bey

I knew my homie ain’t do that to hisself that story didn’t sound right at all… Posted by Brit Brit Jarrett on Monday, February 8, 2021

We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fly Tatted today. We’ll always be grateful he was a part of our #BlackInkCHI family. Rest in peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/iSmcxOo2Uj — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) February 8, 2021

NOTICE.

LilChris Got Dreadz

Rest In Peace Elijah Muhammad-Bey 🕊 I always looked up to u in the tattoo industry. I remember when you did my first couple of tattoos in the crib. I’ve seen you grow since football days at Garfield Park. You inspire me to tattoo. I wish we could’ve collaborated in the Tattoo industry bro. Why you take your Life away bro? Gone Too Soon bro. Fly High EBay

P.S Depression is real. Please get help if Needed or find sum that makes you happy. Mental Illness is an ongoing battle. I personally fought Depression Nd fight on a daily basis.Tattooing became my peace, my happy place. This my lil testimony

#Flytatted

#suicideAwareness