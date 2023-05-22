Focus keyword: Rohit Kumar (victim) : Title: Groom Rohit Kumar held hostage for demanding dowry in Bihar

“Groom Rohit Kumar Held Hostage for Demanding Dowry in Bihar: TV9 Bharatvarsh Report”

The groom, Rohit Kumar, was beaten and tied up by the bride’s relatives for demanding a gold chain and a bed during their wedding ceremony in Bihar’s Motihari district. Despite dowry being a punishable offense in India, many families still practice it, leading to the exploitation of girls and their families. The incident took place in the Belvanva area, where the groom was released only after his demands were met, and the expenses borne by the bride’s parents were recovered. Last year, a similar incident went viral on social media, with the groom refusing to marry the girl unless his demands were met, claiming to have a government job. The dowry system continues to ruin the lives of many innocent girls and their families.

News Source : News9live

