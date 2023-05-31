Foie gras terrine recipe.: Spiced Foie Gras Terrine with Tomato Chutney Recipe

Recipe: Foie Gras Terrine with Spices and Tomato Chutney

Foie gras is a luxury food item made from the liver of a duck or goose that has been specially fattened. It is a delicacy that is popular in French cuisine and is usually served as an appetizer. Foie gras terrine is a dish made by cooking the foie gras in a terrine dish until it is firm and then slicing it into portions. This recipe for foie gras terrine with spices and tomato chutney is a delicious and elegant dish that is perfect for a special occasion.

Ingredients

Foie gras terrine:

1 lb. fresh foie gras

1/2 cup port wine

1/4 cup brandy

2 tbsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

Tomato chutney:

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. grated fresh ginger

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. ground coriander

1/4 tsp. ground turmeric

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 lb. fresh tomatoes, peeled and chopped

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Prepare the foie gras terrine:

Preheat the oven to 325°F.

Remove the foie gras from the refrigerator and let it come to room temperature.

Clean the foie gras by removing any veins or connective tissue.

In a small saucepan, heat the port wine, brandy, sugar, salt, black pepper, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved.

Pour the spice mixture over the foie gras and let it marinate for 30 minutes.

Line a terrine dish with plastic wrap and place the marinated foie gras in the dish.

Press the foie gras down firmly to remove any air pockets.

Cover the terrine with foil and place it in a roasting pan.

Pour hot water into the roasting pan so that it comes halfway up the sides of the terrine dish.

Place the roasting pan in the oven and bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Remove the terrine from the oven and let it cool to room temperature.

Place the terrine in the refrigerator and let it chill for at least 4 hours, or overnight.

To serve, slice the terrine into portions and serve with the tomato chutney.

Prepare the tomato chutney:

Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Add the onion and cook until it is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and cayenne pepper and cook for an additional minute.

Add the tomatoes, white wine vinegar, and brown sugar and bring the mixture to a simmer.

Reduce the heat to low and let the chutney simmer for about 30 minutes, or until it has thickened.

Season the chutney with salt and pepper to taste.

In conclusion, this recipe for foie gras terrine with spices and tomato chutney is an impressive dish that will impress your guests. The foie gras is marinated in a flavorful spice mixture and then cooked until it is firm. The tomato chutney provides a sweet and tangy contrast to the rich foie gras. Serve this dish as an appetizer at your next dinner party and watch your guests swoon over its decadent flavors.

