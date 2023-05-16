“Folate deficiency symptoms”: Folate Deficiency: 6 Indications and Symptoms That Should Not Be Overlooked

What is Folate Deficiency? Why You Cannot Ignore These 6 Signs and Symptoms

Feeling tired all the time? You are not alone. This has become a common problem in the world of hustle culture. While there are several reasons that can lead to (almost) never-ending fatigue. Lack of folate deficiency is one of them. Now, the question is, what is exactly folate deficiency? It is a type of vitamin B that aids in making DNA, producing red blood cells(RBC)etc. Folate also known as Vitamin B9 is important for energy production and the functioning of the body. Not eating enough folate can lead to a deficiency in just a few weeks. Deficiency may also occur if you have a condition or genetic mutation that prevents your body from absorbing or converting folate to its usable form. Folate deficiency can cause anaemia. Anaemia is a condition in which you have too few RBCs that carry oxygen to the body.

Symptoms of folate deficiency

Chronic fatigue

Weakness

Tongue swelling

Lethargy

Irritability

Pale skin

Shortness of breath

According to Healthline.com, one should make eat a diet rich in folate to improve the above-mentioned symptoms. According to the National Institutes of Health, the daily recommended intake of folate for adults is 400 micrograms (mcg) per day. However, pregnant women require more, with a recommended intake of 600-800 mcg per day, depending on their age. According to healthline.com Folate deficiency can cause anemia. Anaemia is a condition in which you have too few RBCs. Anaemia can deprive your tissues of the oxygen it needs because RBCs carry the oxygen. This may affect their function.

Folate is particularly important in people with uteruses of childbearing age. A folate deficiency during pregnancy can lead to birth irregularities. Folate is required for the normal production of RBCs. Complications of a deficiency may include: megaloblastic anaemia, which means the RBCs are larger than normal and not fully developed, low levels of white blood cells and platelets, serious birth irregularities in the spinal cord and brain of a developing fetus, which are called neural tube defects, peripheral neuropathy.

Food Rich in Folate:

Green vegetables like broccoli, spinach

Brussel sprouts

Peas

Citrus fruits

Eggs

Beans

Hence, it is very important to be aware and understand if any of these symptoms persist in the body for long, it is time to see a doctor. However, this is generic information and it is recommended to consult a physician if you suspect a folate deficiency.

Folic acid deficiency symptoms Folate deficiency anemia Folate deficiency causes Folate deficiency treatment Folate rich foods

News Source : India.com Lifestyle Staff

Source Link :What is Folate Deficiency? 6 Signs and Symptoms You Cannot Ignore/