“Folsom Lake Body Identified” today : Identification Made: Body Discovered at Folsom Lake is that of Man Swept Away in American River

Identification Made: Body Found in Folsom Lake Belongs to Man Swept Away in American River

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found at Folsom Lake as Victor Nguyen, 22, from Antelope. Nguyen went missing on April 29 after being swept away by the American River near where it meets the Sacramento River. He was found three weeks later near Rattlesnake Bar. The search for another missing man continues, and people are advised to stay away from the rivers due to fast-moving and cold water.

News Source : California Examiner

