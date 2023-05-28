Foo Fighters Drummer Josh Freese : The Art of Drumming with Josh Freese: A Look at His Style and Techniques

Examining Josh Freese’s Style and Techniques: The Mastery of Drumming

Introduction

Josh Freese is a well-known drummer in the world of rock music. He has played with several notable bands and artists, including The Vandals, A Perfect Circle, Guns N’ Roses, and Nine Inch Nails. However, he is perhaps most famous for his work with the Foo Fighters. In this article, we will take a closer look at Josh Freese, his background, and his time with the Foo Fighters.

Early Life

Josh Freese was born on December 25, 1972, in Orlando, Florida. His father, Stan Freese, was a musician and his mother, Donna Freese, was a school teacher. Josh grew up in a musical household and started playing the drums when he was just 8 years old. He was inspired by his father, who played the trumpet, and his older brother, Jason, who played the guitar.

When Josh was 12 years old, his family moved to Orange County, California. It was there that he started playing in local bands and honing his skills as a drummer. He attended high school in Newport Beach, where he played in the school’s marching band. After graduating, he began playing in more serious bands, including the punk rock band The Vandals.

Career

The Vandals

Josh Freese joined The Vandals in 1989 when he was just 16 years old. He played drums on their album “Fear of a Punk Planet” and went on tour with the band. He continued to play with The Vandals throughout the 1990s, recording several albums and touring extensively.

A Perfect Circle

In 1999, Josh Freese joined the alternative rock band A Perfect Circle. He played drums on their debut album “Mer de Noms” and went on tour with the band. He continued to play with A Perfect Circle on and off for several years, recording three more albums with them.

Guns N’ Roses

In 1998, Josh Freese was asked to join Guns N’ Roses as their touring drummer. He played with the band on their “Chinese Democracy” tour in 2006 and 2007. He also played on several tracks on the “Chinese Democracy” album.

Nine Inch Nails

In 2005, Josh Freese joined Nine Inch Nails as their touring drummer. He played with the band on their “With Teeth” tour and continued to play with them on and off for several years. He also played on the Nine Inch Nails albums “Year Zero” and “The Slip.”

Foo Fighters

In 2006, Josh Freese joined the Foo Fighters as their touring drummer. He played with the band on their “In Your Honor” tour and continued to play with them on and off for several years. He also played on the Foo Fighters albums “Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace,” “Wasting Light,” and “Sonic Highways.”

Conclusion

Josh Freese is an incredibly talented drummer who has played with some of the most notable bands and artists in the world of rock music. His time with the Foo Fighters is just one chapter in his long and successful career. He continues to be in high demand as a session musician and touring drummer, and his influence on the world of rock music is undeniable. We can’t wait to see what he does next.

Q: How did you become the drummer for the Foo Fighters?

A: I got the gig with the Foo Fighters through a recommendation from a mutual friend, musician and producer Danny Lohner.

Q: How did you get into drumming?

A: I started playing drums when I was about 9 years old. My dad was a musician and had a drum kit around the house, so I started messing around with it and fell in love with playing.

Q: What is your favorite Foo Fighters song to play live?

A: It’s hard to pick just one, but I really love playing “All My Life” and “The Pretender.”

Q: What is your favorite drum set-up to use on stage?

A: I like to keep things pretty simple and stick to a standard 4-piece kit. I usually use a Maple Custom Absolute Yamaha kit with Zildjian cymbals.

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring drummers?

A: Practice, practice, practice! Also, don’t be afraid to take risks and try new things. And most importantly, have fun with it!

Q: What is your favorite memory from touring with the Foo Fighters?

A: There are so many great memories, but one that stands out is playing at Wembley Stadium in London. It was such an incredible experience to play in front of that many people and to feel the energy of the crowd.

Q: What other projects are you currently working on?

A: I’m always working on different projects, but right now I’m focusing on my solo project, The Vandals, and playing with Devo.