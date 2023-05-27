Foo Fighters New Drummer Josh Freese : Meet the Man Behind the Drum Kit: Josh Freese Joins Foo Fighters

Josh Freese Joins Foo Fighters: Get to Know the Man Behind the Drum Kit

Introduction:

The Foo Fighters have been one of the most popular rock bands in the world since their formation in 1994. Over the years, the band has gone through several changes in its lineup, with the most recent being the addition of Josh Freese as their new drummer. In this article, we will explore the background of Josh Freese, his musical career, and his contribution to the Foo Fighters.

Early Life and Career:

Born on December 25, 1972, in Orlando, Florida, Josh Freese grew up in a family of musicians. His father, Stan Freese, was a well-known music arranger and conductor who worked with Disney and other major studios. At the age of 12, Josh started playing drums and quickly became proficient in various styles of music.

In the early 90s, Josh moved to Los Angeles to pursue his music career. He started playing with various bands and artists, including Guns N’ Roses, Sting, and Paul Westerberg. He also recorded drums for several movie soundtracks, including The Terminator and Speed.

Solo Career:

Aside from his work as a session drummer, Josh Freese has also released several solo albums. His debut album, The Notorious One Man Orgy, was released in 2000, followed by a self-titled album in 2009. His most recent album, called Since 1972, was released in 2019, which features collaborations with various artists, including Dweezil Zappa and The Vandals.

Foo Fighters:

In 2017, the Foo Fighters’ longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, announced that he would be taking a break from touring and recording with the band. To fill his shoes, the band enlisted Josh Freese as their new drummer. Freese had previously worked with the band on their 2011 album, Wasting Light, and their 2014 album, Sonic Highways.

Since joining the Foo Fighters, Josh Freese has been an integral part of the band’s live performances and studio recordings. He brings his unique style and energy to the band, which has helped them to continue their success as one of the world’s biggest rock bands.

Conclusion:

Josh Freese is a talented musician and drummer who has made a significant impact on the music industry. His work with the Foo Fighters has been a highlight of his career, and he has proven himself to be a valuable addition to the band. With his impressive musical skills and diverse experience, it is no surprise that he has become a sought-after drummer for many artists and bands. As the Foo Fighters continue to evolve and grow, it will be exciting to see what new contributions Josh Freese will bring to the table.

HTML Headings:

Foo Fighters New Drummer Josh Freese

Introduction

Early Life and Career

Solo Career

Foo Fighters

Conclusion

——————–

1. How did you become the drummer for the Foo Fighters?

– I was asked to fill in for a tour while their drummer at the time, Taylor Hawkins, was recovering from a surgery. After that, they asked me to join the band full-time.

What was it like joining such an iconic band?

– It was definitely a bit intimidating at first, but the guys were all really welcoming and it didn’t take long for me to feel like a part of the band.

What’s your favorite Foo Fighters song to play live?

– That’s a tough one, but I’d have to say “Everlong.” It’s always a crowd favorite and it’s just a really fun song to play.

What’s your approach to drumming and how do you bring your own style to the band’s sound?

– I try to bring a lot of energy and dynamics to my playing, and I also like to experiment with different sounds and textures. I think my approach has helped to add some new elements to the band’s sound.

What advice would you give to aspiring drummers?

– Practice, practice, practice! And don’t be afraid to try new things and push yourself out of your comfort zone. Also, be open to learning from other drummers and musicians.