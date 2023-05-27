Food delivery boy arrested for snatching phones, victim named Pallavi Bhansali

Nadeem Khan (suspect) : Food delivery boy arrested for snatching mobile phones, victim named Pallavi Bhansali

The Tilak Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old food delivery boy, Nadeem Khan, for snatching expensive mobile phones from pedestrians. Khan, who had recently married and lived with his parents and wife in Govandi’s Baiganwadi area, was found in possession of two iPhones and two Samsung phones, along with his bike and company ID. On May 24, he snatched an iPhone 11 from a 31-year-old woman visiting Mumbai and registered a case of robbery at the Tilak Nagar police station. Police traced Khan through CCTV footage and Facebook profiles of delivery boys, arresting him near K Star mall after discovering four mobile phones in his bag. According to police, Khan confessed to committing the crimes to fund his drug addiction, as his earnings from delivering food were inadequate.

News Source : The Indian Express

