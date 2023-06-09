Rahulali Rafikul Islam : Food delivery executive arrested for attempted ATM robbery in Mumbai, Rahulali Rafikul Islam identified as suspect.

A 22-year-old food delivery executive was apprehended on Friday following two unsuccessful ATM robbery attempts on Thursday. The suspect was captured on CCTV footage wearing a bright blue and green helmet to conceal his identity, which ultimately led to his capture. The suspect, identified as Rahulali Rafikul Islam, was caught within 15 hours of the attempted theft and has been remanded to police custody. The accused, who works as a food delivery agent, reportedly harbored dreams of becoming wealthy quickly, prompting him to break into an ATM and steal the money inside. However, this was his first attempt, and he failed due to either a lack of proper tools or knowledge of how to use them. The attempted robberies were reported by bank officials at ATM kiosks, and police used on-ground intelligence to track the suspect’s movements, ultimately locating the bike he used and the distinctive helmet captured on CCTV. The suspect, a resident of Jogeshwari, was produced in court.

