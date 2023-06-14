Food for the Soul: Contemplating the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary – Year A #1115 (17/6/23)







The Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Food for the Soul

Year A – June 23rd

The Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary is a feast celebrated by the Catholic Church on the Saturday following the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. It is a day when we honor the pure and holy heart of Mary, who was chosen by God to be the mother of Jesus.

Mary’s heart was filled with love and devotion to God, and she lived her life with humility and obedience to His will. Her immaculate heart is a symbol of her perfect love for her son, and her selfless dedication to God’s plan for salvation.

As we honor the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary, we are reminded to follow her example of love and devotion to God. We should strive to live with humility and obedience, and to offer our lives in service to God’s plan for our salvation.





